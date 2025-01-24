Muhoozi supporters plan February march to Parliament; How will police respond?

The Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) has declared its intention to hold a peaceful march to Parliament on 10th February 2025.

The group said on Friday that it plans to hold an orderly protest, starting from their secretariat and proceeding directly to Parliament to present a petition to the Speaker.

This demonstration aims to express dissatisfaction with certain parliamentary proceedings, particularly the Defence and Internal Affairs Committee's recent demand for the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) to personally appear before them to discuss his social media activities.

The PLU's concerns stem from a session on 16th January 2025, where the Defence and Internal Affairs Committee summoned the CDF to explain his management of his X (formerly Twitter) account.

The committee insisted on the CDF's physical presence, despite the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs being represented by the Minister and the Deputy CDF.

The PLU contends that the committee's focus on the CDF's social media activities was irrelevant to the National Budget Framework Paper under discussion.

"As PLU, we noted with concern that on January 16, 2025, a committee on defence and internal affairs indulged itself in matters that had nothing to do with the subject matter of why the ministry had been invited for an interface with the committee."

Gen. Muhoozi called the protests himself a day earlier, urging his supporters to demonstrate against Parliament.

“I, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Son of Yoweri Museveni, request all Ugandan patriots to launch a mammoth protest against Parliament,” a statement attribited to the CDF read in part.

“Parliament is the MOST CORRUPT institution in this country! All they do is enrich themselves and rob us!”

Historical Context and Anticipated Police Response

This planned march follows a series of anti-corruption protests in July 2024, known as the "March to Parliament," where security forces, including police and military personnel, were deployed to manage demonstrators.

During these protests, numerous participants were arrested, and the police issued warnings against unauthorised demonstrations, citing potential disruptions to public order.

Given this history, there is significant public interest in how law enforcement will respond to the upcoming PLU demonstration.

Observers note that the PLU's association with General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Chief of Defence Forces, may influence the authorities' approach to this protest compared to previous ones.

The PLU has emphasised its commitment to a peaceful and orderly demonstration, stating, "We shall all march from the PLU secretariat and shall not allow anyone to join us along the way to avoid uncoordinated movements and bad elements who may use the opportunity to disrupt business or cause chaos."