List: Presidential aspirants who have been duly nominated

The Electoral Commission started nominations of 2026 presidential aspirants on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

Hundreds expressed interest and picked nomination forms, but few succeeded because many did not meet the requirements.

According to current updates from the Commission, the duly nominated candidates are Bulira Frank Kabinga (Revolutionary Peoples Party), Munyagwa Mubarak Sserunga (Common Man’s Party), Kyagulanyi Robert Ssentamu (National Unity Platform), and Mugisha Gregory Muntu Oyera (Alliance for National Transformation).

Others are Nandala Mafabi James Nathan (Forum for Democratic Change), Mabirizi Joseph (Conservative Party), Kasibante Robert (National Peasants Party), and President Yoweri Museveni (NRM).

The exercise is taking place at the Electoral Commission Head Office Grounds, Plot 255, Lubowa, Kigo–Lweza Road, Makindye–Ssabagabo Municipality, Wakiso District.

It starts at 10am and ends at 4pm.

All the 2026 presidential candidates

It was planned to last two days.

It is not yet clear whether the Commission will add more days for aspirants who have not met the requirements.

Justice Byabakama Mugenyi Simon, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, said aspirants must be citizens by birth, registered voters, and at least 18 years old.

They had to present certified copies of educational qualifications showing a minimum of A-Level or its equivalent.

Each aspirant must have the support of at least 100 registered voters from not less than 98 districts, which make up two-thirds of all districts in Uganda.

They must also submit nomination papers, a declaration of consent, proof of education, proof of voter registration, three passport-sized photographs, a certificate of compliance, proof of payment of a non-refundable fee of Shs20 million, and a proposed campaign schedule starting on September 29, 2025.

Independent aspirants must also select a symbol and appoint an official agent.

Only accredited persons had access the nomination venue.

Each aspirant may be accompanied by no more than 20 people and may use only two vehicles, each carrying no more than 10 persons, including the driver.

