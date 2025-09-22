Traffic guidelines, rules during nominations for 2026 presidential candidates

The Electoral Commission and Uganda Police have issued a joint statement on the guidelines for the 2026 presidential nominations set for Tuesday, September 23 and Wednesday, September 24.

The exercise will take place at the Electoral Commission Head Office Grounds, Plot 255, Lubowa, Kigo-Lweza Road, Makindye-Ssabagabo Municipality, Wakiso District, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on both days.

Justice Byabakama Mugenyi Simon, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, and SCP Kananura Michael, PRO Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety, said aspirants must be Ugandan citizens by birth, registered voters, and at least 18 years old.

They must present certified copies of educational qualifications showing a minimum of A-Level or its equivalent.

Each aspirant must have the support of at least 100 registered voters from not less than 98 districts, which make up two-thirds of all districts in Uganda.

ADVERTISEMENT

They must also submit nomination papers, a declaration of consent, proof of education, proof of voter registration, three passport-sized photographs, a certificate of compliance, proof of payment of a non-refundable fee of Shs20 million, and a proposed campaign schedule starting on September 29, 2025.

Independent aspirants will also select a symbol and appoint an official agent.

Only accredited persons will access the venue.

Each aspirant may be accompanied by not more than 20 people and use only two vehicles, each carrying no more than 10 persons, including the driver.

Vehicles must bear police stickers. Processions are not permitted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incumbent president will use facilities attached to his office, as allowed under the Presidential Elections Act.

Traffic diversions

Police have issued traffic guidelines for routes around Lubowa and Kigo-Lweza Road.

Vehicles from Kampala via Munyonyo will be diverted at Buziga junction to Salaama Road–Kawuku–Kajjansi.

Vehicles from Kampala using Entebbe Road will divert at Lubowa junction–Nakigalala–Kajjansi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vehicles from Entebbe heading to Kampala will divert at Kisubi–Nakigalala–Lubowa. VIPs and accredited persons will be dropped off at the venue and park in designated areas.

Boda bodas will not be allowed beyond diversion points.

After nomination, candidates who wish to launch manifestos must do so in line with traffic and public assembly laws.