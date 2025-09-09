Forecast: Rains to commence mid-September across the country

The Ministry of Water and Environment, through the Uganda National Meteorological Authority, has released the seasonal forecast for the September-October-December (SOND) 2025 season.

The forecast, officially announced by Minister of State for Environment Beatrice Atim Anywar, indicates that most parts of the country can expect near-average rainfall starting in mid-September.

The detailed outlook is vital for sectors such as agriculture, disaster preparedness, and water resource management, providing crucial data for strategic planning.

The forecast indicates that while most regions will experience near-average rainfall, the southwestern cattle corridor may see below-average rainfall conditions.

The onset of the rains, typically marked by scattered showers, is expected to improve agricultural conditions and support food security across the country.

Key Rainfall Seasons and Climate Drivers

According to the forecast, western Uganda is expected to see the onset of seasonal rains in mid-September. The South Western Highland districts, including Kabale and Kisoro, are anticipated to experience near-average to above-average rainfall.

In contrast, the South Western Lowland districts and the Rwenzori sub-region are expected to receive near-average rainfall.

For the central region, including the Lake Victoria basin, the onset of rainfall is also expected around mid-September, with peak rains in October.

However, the Western Central Region, which includes areas like Luwero and Nakasongola, is predicted to receive near-average rainfall, with a tendency towards below-average conditions.

The outlook for eastern and northern Uganda is largely consistent with the rest of the country.

In the Eastern Lake Victoria and Southeastern regions, rainfall is expected to commence in mid-September, with near-average conditions prevailing.

The Eastern Parts of the Kyoga Region and the Mount Elgon Region will also experience rainfall continuing from the current season, with a peak in late September to early October.

The Mount Elgon region has a high chance of near-average to above-average rainfall.

In northern Uganda, both the Northeastern and Northwestern regions can expect near-average rainfall starting in late September.

A Call for Preparedness

Minister Anywar urged all stakeholders to use the forecast for strategic planning and informed decision-making.