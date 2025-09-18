EC procures new cars for Presidential candidates

The Electoral Commission (EC) has imported a fleet of new Toyota vehicles that will be handed out to presidential candidates in next year’s elections.

The new Toyota Land Cruisers and double-cabin trucks started arriving at the commission offices in Kampala

According to EC officials, these brand-new cars are intended for the security detail of presidential candidates following their official nomination.

The EC has set the nomination dates for presidential aspirants for Tuesday, 23rd, and Wednesday, 24th of September 2025, a critical step in the electoral roadmap.

The Race to Nomination

The process for presidential aspirants is rigorous and has been ongoing for some time.

Presidential candidates began picking up their nomination forms from the Commission's head office on 11th August 2025.

To be successfully nominated, an aspirant must fulfil several requirements, including being a Ugandan citizen by birth, a registered voter, and possessing a minimum formal education of Advanced Level standard.

Furthermore, a crucial requirement for independent candidates is to collect at least 100 signatures from registered voters in at least two-thirds of all of Uganda's districts.

Once the nomination period concludes, the presidential campaign period will officially begin on 4th October 2025, running until 12th January 2026.