540 Ntare School students suspended after protest turns violent

Ntare School in Mbarara City has witnessed dramatic scenes after 540 Senior Three students were suspended following a hunger strike that escalated into violent clashes.

The unrest followed the expulsion of a student accused of cheating in examinations, an allegation the protesters strongly dispute.

They claim their classmate, Kiburura, was targeted for investigating alleged homosexuality at the school.

Head teacher Saul Rwampororo confirmed the mass suspension, stating that tensions had been building due to “endless fights” between Senior Three and Senior Four students.

“We suspended the boy for exam malpractice,” Rwampororo said. “However, they continued to fight with S.4 students during their mock exams, we could not tolerate that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Students say the trouble began when Senior Three learners boycotted supper, demanding a full explanation for Kiburura’s dismissal.

Attempts at dialogue quickly broke down.

Witnesses allege the situation worsened when S.4 students were brought in to calm the protest, triggering another fight.

Teachers then called in S.6 students to help restore order, but the unrest intensified.

Even after the initial tension eased, the school’s entertainment department worsened matters by showing the Super Cup final between Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead of uniting the students, S.4 learners allegedly blocked S.3 classmates from entering the hall, armed with sticks.

The standoff ended when the protesting group began hurling stones at school buildings, smashing windows.