Ntare School students riot over suspected homosexuality

A violent student strike broke out on Sunday morning at Ntare School, with students targeting four of their colleagues over suspicions of engaging in homosexual acts.

The school's headteacher, Saul Rwamporo, confirmed the incident, stating that two of the targeted students managed to escape the mob.

However, the angry students then turned on the head prefect, accusing him of hiding the names of other alleged suspects.

During the chaos, one of the students who fled sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital. The other two students were rescued by the school administration, according to Rwamporo. Police Restore Order Amid Vandalism

Police were summoned to the school to restore order following the outbreak of the strike.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the course of the unrest, significant property damage was reported. The windows of several school buildings, including the deputy headteacher's office for discipline and the staffroom, were smashed.

Headteacher Rwamporo stated that the school has been dealing with cases of homosexuality since 2023, noting that the issue seems to be increasing.

Some of the school properties damaged by the rioting students

History of Similar Incidents at the School

ADVERTISEMENT

This is not the first time Ntare School has faced such a violent student protest.

In August 2015, a similar riot erupted after two male students were allegedly caught in a homosexual act by their peers.

At that time, students were reportedly angered by the school administration's attempts to cover up the incident.