Pulse Lists: 10 Ugandan celebrities who welcomed babies in 2024

2024 has been a year of joy for many Ugandan celebrities, with numerous stars celebrating the arrival of their little ones.

From TV presenters to musicians and even political figures, these public figures have shared their happiness with fans and followers.

Here are some of the Ugandan celebrities who became parents this year, marking new chapters in their lives.

1. Faridah Nakazibwe – May 1st

Former NTV news anchor and Mwasuze Mutya host, Faridah Nakazibwe, announced the birth of her baby boy on May 1, 2024.

Faridah, 40, had largely kept her pregnancy a secret, but the news came as a delightful surprise when she shared a post on her Facebook page, saying, “Today we are a member stronger. The little man is here. Praise be to God.”

The announcement followed months of speculation, as rumours had been circulating about her pregnancy before she confirmed the joyous news.

2. Phoebe Kukiriza and Nzorah – September 27th

Renowned Bukedde TV presenter and famous TikTok content creator, Phoebe Kukiriza, and her husband, Nzorah, celebrated the arrival of their bouncing baby girl on September 27, 2024.

The couple, who made their relationship public late last year, tied the knot earlier this year, holding a series of ceremonies, including the customary Kukyala and the introduction.

3. Sheebah Karungi – November 25th

Perhaps the most high-profile celebrity baby announcement of the year came from singer Sheebah Karungi, who welcomed a baby boy in Canada on November 25, 2024.

Sheebah, who had travelled to Canada in October and shared her joy with fans through an emotional post on social media.

“My Fav Human On Planet Earth!!! Happy First Week My Little Bird. Thank you for choosing me to be your mummy! Look at us twinning. I am in LOVE LOVE!”

4. Chosen Becky – September 12th

On September 12, 2024, singer Rebecca Kukiriza, better known as Chosen Becky, gave birth to her third child, a daughter named Amber Grace Mutebi.

The 3.1 kg baby girl was welcomed into the world with much excitement.

The singer revealed that she had a normal delivery and expressed her deep gratitude for the blessing of her healthy baby girl.

5. Alien Skin – September 15th

Fangone Forest CEO, Alien Skin, welcomed a baby boy on September 15, 2024, expanding his family.

Alien Skin, known for keeping his personal life private, surprised his fans with the announcement, sharing a joyful post on social media.

He wrote, “Happy Born Day Baby Son, Mulwana Patrick Junior, Welcome to Earth!”

6. Nancy Kacungira – January 12th

BBC presenter and media personality Nancy Kacungira shared the joyous news of the arrival of her baby boy on January 12, 2024.

Nancy took to social media to explain her absence from the public eye, writing, “For those who’ve kindly asked, these cute little fingers are why I’ve not been seen on TV for a while.

“I’m on maternity leave – having stepped out of my role as BBC presenter/correspondent to take up the amazing position of chief carer and milk ATM to a precious baby boy!”

7. Roden Y Kabako and Jazira Ddumuna – October 28th

Rapper Roden Y Kabako and his wife, Jazira Ddumuna, celebrated the arrival of their baby girl on October 28, 2024.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2021, joyfully shared the news with their fans through heartfelt social media posts.

Kabako wrote, “WELCOMING BABY GAL CONGS MY LOVE DDUMUNA KA SUKALI,” expressing his excitement for their growing family.

8. Mozelo Kidz – September 19th

Rapper Mozelo Kidz welcomed a baby girl on September 19, 2024, in a heartwarming announcement made on his Instagram.

The proud father posted a photo of himself holding his newborn daughter and captioned it,

“She’s a tiny bundle of joy, Amen.” Fans flooded the post with congratulatory messages, celebrating the arrival of the young one and the joy it brought to Mozelo Kidz’s family.

9. Nyanjura Doreen – March 14th

Kampala’s Deputy Lord Mayor, Nyanjura Doreen, welcomed a healthy baby girl on March 14, 2024.

The news was first shared by her former boss, Col. Dr. Kizza Besigye, who tweeted his congratulations and expressed his joy in holding the newborn.

“Congratulations ‘Mama Rena,’ Omutatina (one never afraid) on fulfilling your ‘resolution’!” Besigye wrote.

10. Don MC Kapata and Staicy Nkwanzi – October 15th

Rapper Don MC Kapata and his wife, Staicy Nkwanzi, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on October 15, 2024.

The couple had previously tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Kiruhura, Western Uganda, in July.

The rapper shared the exciting news with his fans, expressing his joy at the arrival of their firstborn and the new addition to their family.