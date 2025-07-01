Chicken says no house for Mama Yakuza, explains mic grab from Sheilah Price

Internet personality Chicken Chicken has revealed that he grabbed the microphone from Sheilah Price after she started "spewing nonsense."

He said the incident, which occurred at their event dubbed the Fantastic Show, was inevitable after Price assumed the responsibility of introducing his father.

The event was held at H2O in Kololo, Kampala, on June 27.

He said he was irritated when she pointed at his father and introduced him to the revelers.

Chicken Chicken explained that he has issues with his family and didn’t want outsiders involved.

He also noted that he was stressed because of the overwhelming work he got involved in during the preparation of the show.

Chicken Chicken, who appeared on Gossip Live (YouTube channel), also addressed the issue of not giving Sheilah Price money.

He said she didn’t deserve a single coin because she didn’t promote the show.

He further clarified that it was untrue that he never invited her to participate in selling tickets, saying that she would always come up with excuses whenever he invited her.

He also mentioned that Sheilah was promoting shows that were on the same day as theirs, which he did not like.

In an interview with Kasuku Live (YouTube channel), Sheilah Price said that the two are no longer friends but will continue working together.

The duo co-hosts a gossip show at Baba TV, which is owned by Moses Grace Balyeku, a former Member of Parliament. They joined in April and are among the most followed media personalities on TikTok.

Meanwhile, Chicken Chicken has also clarified that no one should demand that he builds a house for Mama Yakuza because that was not his initial promise.

He said that he only promised to get the lady out of the ghetto.

According to him, the money collected from the event is not enough to build the house.

He said he will work with well-wishers to secure land and building materials, and they will build a house if possible.