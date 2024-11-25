Sheebah gives birth to baby boy

Sheebah Karungi has welcomed a baby boy.

Among the first to confirm the news was her close friend and fellow singer, Roden Y Kabako, who announced it in an Instagram post shared on Monday morning, November 25.

Another friend, Ritah Dancehall, also celebrated the news in a TikTok video.

Sheebah Karungi had previously confirmed her pregnancy during her concert at the Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala on Friday, 4 October.

The announcement thrilled her fans, and she later shared pictures of her baby bump on social media.

However, Sheebah has not disclosed the identity of the baby’s father, which has led to widespread speculation with various names being suggested. Following her show at Lugogo Cricket Oval, the singer travelled to Canada, and it is believed she gave birth there.

The first report of Sheebah’s pregnancy came from YouTuber Kasuku, real name Daniel Katende. Many were initially sceptical, as Sheebah has long been outspoken about resisting societal pressure surrounding motherhood and marriage.

In 2022, Sheebah made headlines for her strong stance on the subject, asking people to stop questioning her about having children.

The Wakikuba singer said: “Get out of my ovaries. That’s it. Get out of my ovaries. Leave them; they’ll function when I decide. Stop pressuring women to have children—why? You don’t know their struggles.

"You might pressure a woman who has been trying for over 40 years without success. You don’t realise the damage you’re causing.

“Always leave that topic alone so a woman can decide when to give birth. It’s a very sensitive issue.”