Pep Guardiola’s wife finally breaks her silence after separation from Man City coach

Pep Guardiola’s wife, Cristina Serra, has broken her silence following their split to reassure the public that she’s “feeling great.”

The 52-year-old was seen looking happy while shopping alone in Barcelona, just a week after news of the couple's unexpected break-up surfaced.

Serra smiled as a Spanish reporter approached her in the city centre, dressed in white trainers, loose-fitting grey trousers, and a cream-coloured coat with a designer handbag over her left shoulder.

When asked how she was doing, the mother-of-three responded: "Perfecta, gracias" — which translates to "Perfect, thanks" in English. She also added, “Everything’s fine” when questioned further about her emotional state, as quoted by the Mirror.

However, when asked about speculation surrounding the reason for their split, namely Guardiola’s decision to stay at Manchester City after signing a two-year contract extension , Serra chose to remain silent.

Why Pep's wife is leaving

According to Spanish reports, the couple’s separation was linked to Guardiola's U-turn on plans to leave the UK, deciding instead to remain at City until 2027.

The reports suggested Serra had decided "enough was enough" after learning of his change of heart.

Serra, who had been visiting her husband in Manchester until last summer, when she returned to Barcelona with their youngest daughter Valentina, now 17, to focus on her business interests, looked straight ahead as she was asked to comment on the claims.

She continued walking and finished the brief exchange with a polite “Thank you” before entering a clothes store she had been heading towards.