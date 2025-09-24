Barbie gives Bobi Wine classic touch-up ahead of presidential nomination

In a quiet moment before the storm, Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi, wife of Ugandan opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, shared photos of her giving her husband a final touch-up.

These behind-the-scenes glimpses captured a personal moment of support and partnership, just before he set out to be nominated for the presidency.

She captioned the images, "A New Uganda Now Heading out to nominate Uganda’s next President 226-2031"

Bobi Wine and his wife Barbie Itungo

The images, which quickly circulated online, show the couple's unified front as they embark on one of the most daunting political journeys in the nation.

A Unified Front and a British Touch

The photos show a stylish and well-coordinated couple ready for a momentous occasion.

Bobi Wine, looking dapper and confident, is dressed in a sharp navy-blue suit.

His outfit is elevated by a crisp white shirt and a red tie that adds a pop of colour and complements his wife's ensemble.

Barbie, for her part, went for a structured white dress, cinched at the waist with a matching red belt.

Her look is completed with a striking red fascinator and sophisticated red heels, which perfectly tie her look into his.

She says she was dressed by Dyna Vence Ruvuza while her makeup was by Mona Face Studio.

The Field of Contenders

Bobi Wine is being nominated on Wednesday afternoon at the Electoral Commission site in Lubowa joining five others in the race so far.

This is his second attempt at the country’s highest office.

The incumbent president, Yoweri Museveni, was formally declared a candidate at the same venue yesterday, along with Robert Kasibante and Alton John Mabirizi

ANT’s Gregory Mugisha Muntu and FDC Nathan Nandala Mafabi are also being nominated today.