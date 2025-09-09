Stay strong: Barbie Itungo sends supportive message to Bobi Giant, Mufumbiro spouses

Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi, wife of the National Unity Platform (NUP) president, Robert Kyagulanyi, has sent an emotional and encouraging message to the spouses of two party leaders, Waiswa Mufumbiro and Calvin Tasi, alias Bobi Giant, who are currently detained by security forces.

In her message, Barbie told the spouses that their strength and resilience would be required during these challenging times.

Dear Edith Katende Mufumbiro and Swabrah Owomukisa, this is when you get to wear the armour.

You are at the frontline of this battleground. The enemy knows that your man is a source of strength for the struggle, and the enemy also knows that your man gets strength from you. This is meant to break you with fear and to instead turn you into a source of weakness

Waiswa Mufumbiro and his wife Edith

Having herself endured difficult moments of the arrest of her husband, Babie encouraged the two to count on the party’s support.

I have been there and I know what you’re going through. I also know that you’re not alone in this; the whole nation is with you. Stay strong in the knowledge that Uganda will eventually be free.

Bobi Giant and Mufumbiro’s Arrests

Bobi Giant, a bodyguard of Bobi Wine was arrested over the weekend by the military and arraigned in court yesterday, Monday, along with other NUP members, and charged with conducting an unlawful assembly and military training drills without the official sanction.

Bobi Giant and his wife Swabrah Owomukisa

He and his co-accused were remanded until September 29th, when the court will hear their bail application.

Mufumbiro, who is the NUP deputy spokesperson, on the other hand, was grabbed by armed military personnel at the Kawempe court where he had gone to attend Bobi Giant’s court hearing.