5 places on earth you are forbidden to visit

There are places around the world that remain forbidden to visit, because they are shrouded in mystery and guarded by secrets.

Visiting these places is strictly prohibited and only a select few are allowed to set foot. Here are five places on earth you are forbidden to visit:

ALSO READ: Top 5 African countries with the best food culture

1. North Sentinel Island, India

Nestled in the Andaman Islands, North Sentinel Island is home to the indigenous Sentinalese tribe. The Indian government has imposed a strict no-contact policy in order to protect the tribe and their way of life. The Sentinalese people are known to be hostile to outsiders, and the island is off-limits to tourists, not only to ensure the safety of the tribe but also to preserve their culture and protect them from diseases that they have no immunity to.

In January 2006, two fishermen fishing illegally in prohibited waters were killed by the Sentinelese when their boat drifted too close to the island. In November 2018, John Allen Chau, a 26-year-old US missionary was killed during an illegal trip to the restricted island, planning to preach Christianity to the Sentinelese.

2. Snake Island, Brazil

This is an island in Brazil infested with thousands of deadly snakes. It is regarded as one of the most forbidden places in the world and in Brazil. In fact, it is so dangerous that the government has made it illegal to visit the island. It is estimated that there are approximately 4,000 golden lanceheads on the island – the deadliest serpents on the planet.

ALSO READ: 5 oldest castles in the world you can still visit

3. The Vatican Secret Archives, Vatican City

The Vatican Secret Archives are a collection of documents and records that span centuries of history, preserved within the Vatican. The archives contain valuable historical records, including personal letters from popes, state papers, and even documents from the Inquisition. However, access to these archives is strictly restricted, and only qualified researchers are allowed to view the materials. The general public is not permitted to enter, and the contents of the archives remain a closely guarded secret.

4. Dulce Base, USA

Dulce is a quaint town situated near the Colorado border in New Mexico. With a population of 2,600 Native Americans, this town serves an underground laboratory where unbelievable experiments take place. It is said that the Dulce Base is a massive hidden compound that houses incredibly advanced technologies and human-animal hybrids. This base has very tight security and is regarded as one of the top forbidden places in the World and in the USA.

5. Poveglia Island

Poveglia is a small island located between Venice and Lido in the Venetian Lagoon, northern Italy.For more than 100 years beginning in 1776, the island was used as a quarantine station for those suffering the plague and other diseases, and later as a mental hospital. The mental hospital closed in 1968, and the island has been vacant since.

Poveglia has long been considered one of the most haunted places on earth. Rumour has it that the ghosts of plague victims, war victims, and the ghost of a murderous asylum doctor roam the decaying grounds.