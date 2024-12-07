Emin Pasha Hotel launches festive season with Christmas Tree lighting event

The Emin Pasha Hotel and Spa launched their festive season activities with a Christmas Tree Lighting event, co-hosted with the Salvation Army, a religious movement.

The event began with a charity match within the hotel, accompanied by Christmas carols played by the Salvation Army’s band. Edward Olumola, the hotel's general manager, said the aim was to give the day "a touch of Christian feel."

"The Salvation Army was, therefore, an integral part of our festive celebrations," said Olumola, noting that Christmas celebrates the birth of Jesus.

The hotel has also initiated a charity campaign, encouraging guests and staff to donate items for the underprivileged. These items include used books, shoes, and clothes. Olumola informed this reporter that on Saturday, December 7, they will formalise their partnership with Embrace Christian Children Foundation, a Ugandan children's Christian discipleship and education organisation supporting less privileged children in Kampala.

Other events at Emin Pasha this season

The Emin Pasha Hotel and Spa will host several other activities leading up to Christmas Day and New Year's Eve, including cake mixing on December 11 and Dinner in the Dark on Thursday, December 19.

According to Olumola, Dinner in the Dark is a curated sensory dining experience, in partnership with the Uganda National Association of the Blind, to highlight "the essence of blindness and how we can support the blind society."

Renowned Kenyan Chef Raphael, featured on CNN African Voices, will grace the event, which begins at 7 PM and concludes around 11 PM before an after-party. The hotel is transforming one of its tree-filled compounds to create a forest-like ambiance.

"The entire ambiance will look like a forest," said Olumola. He added that the unique table setting will offer a rustic feel with an eclectic culinary experience enhancing other senses.

There will be a variety of textures in the food, and we’ll incorporate natural scents, he said, adding they are partnering with Singleton, the whisky sponsors of popular culinary events in Kampala.

Other unique aspects include plating on wooden and stone surfaces, no use of cutlery to enhance the sense of touch, and blindfolding guests during the three-course dinner. Each course will feature three dishes to be consumed both individually and communally.

"Since it's a sensory dining experience, the idea is to show people how the blind experience their meals," said Olumola. Guests will also enjoy virtual reality and smoke experiences evoking both natural and dystopian memories, with sounds mimicking animals, water, and music enhancing the event.

Proceeds from the charity event will be used to purchase at least 1,000 white canes and Braille books for Class 3 and Class 4 mathematics, assisting around 100-200 learners.

Tickets for the Dinner in the Dark event are priced at Shs300k for individuals, Shs1 million for groups of four, and Shs2.5 million for corporate groups of six. Olumola welcomed corporate entities interested in sponsoring the event.

More About Emin Pasha

Edward Olumola believes that Emin Pasha is more than just a brick-and-mortar hotel; it is a mosaic of the old and the new. "We’ve realised our niche is in heritage, culture, and art," he said.

"We symbolise Emin Pasha, who was an important figure in terms of pre-colonial independence and played a significant role in our history." He explained that for the hotel to remain competitive, it must be bold in both creativity and approach. "Our aim is to change the hospitality game," he stated.

The hotel has also partnered with artists at the National Theatre to open a gallery, helping these artists gain more exposure and sell their art. Olumola encouraged people to enjoy the wide range of services offered at the hotel, including accommodation, open spaces for conferences, banquets, and meetings, a swimming pool, massages, Turkish baths, and facials.

The rates are competitive, with $180 securing you two nights of accommodation at the Nakasero-based facility.