Pastor Bugembe joins Mungu Feni on new gospel anthem ‘Mungu’

Mungu Feni Records has unleashed their latest gospel project of 2025, a powerful single titled Mungu, featuring Pastor Wilson Bugembe, one of Uganda’s most beloved gospel voices.

The spiritually charged track is Feni’s sixth release this year and is already creating a buzz for its uplifting message and polished production.

The audio was produced by the ever-talented Ayo Bassboi, while the visuals were masterfully directed by Zattabu, known for his clean, heartfelt storytelling style.

With Bugembe’s unmistakable vocals paired with Feni’s signature creative energy, Mungu hits deep with themes of faith, gratitude, and divine protection. It’s a timely reminder of hope and spiritual grounding in an ever-changing world.

The video is officially out and fans are loving it, especially the high production quality and emotional depth that make this project one to watch in Uganda’s gospel music scene.