What happened to Azziad? Radio presenter breaks silence

Kenyan radio presenter and content creator Azziad Nasenya has finally spoken out after weeks of speculation surrounding allegations of unpaid debts.

The 24-year-old took to social media to share a heartfelt message with her fans, expressing gratitude for their support and assuring them that she is doing well.

Azziad’s Emotional message to fans

In a series of videos and images posted on her Instagram Stories, Azziad was seen having a great time at an undisclosed location.

In a video from what seemed to be an international destination, she appeared cheerfula s she sen a message to her fans.

Azziad thanked her followers for their overwhelming love and concern during what she described as a challenging time.

She acknowledged that her direct messages (DMs) were flooded with concern from her fans, but she was unable to respond to each one individually. However, she assured them that she had seen all the messages and deeply appreciated their support.

Hey my loves, how are you doing? Hope you are great. Nilikuwa nimewamiss but the love has been felt. It was overwhelming. Yaani, you guys have filled my DM. If I could respond to you, I would have, na nawapenda sana..

She went on to reveal that she had even shed tears at some point because of the overwhelming love from her followers.

I was literally just crying the other day because yooo, you guys are amazing. It's been a while before you heard my voice, but today I just had to speak to you. I'm fine, taking it a day at a time and thanking God.

Azziad finds strength in faith

In another post, Azziad shared a video of herself lip-syncing to Nigerian singer Judy Kay’s gospel song 'Capable God', seemingly reinforcing her faith during this period. The lyrics of the song speak about trusting in God, who never fails or changes.

She also shared a Bible verse, Isaiah 30:21, which reads: "Whether you turn to the right or to the left, your ears will hear a voice behind you, saying, ‘This is the way; walk in it.’”

This appeared to be her way of letting fans know that she is focused on her spiritual journey and trusting in God’s plan for her life.

Is Azziad in debt?

The allegations against Azziad were first brought to light by blogger Edgar Obare, who claimed that several of her friends had reached out to him, accusing the TikTok star of borrowing large sums of money and failing to pay back.

One of the sources, who identified as a long-time friend of Azziad, alleged that she borrowed Sh400,000, promising to repay it within three days. However, four months had passed without payment, and repeated attempts to reach her had been unsuccessful.

Obare also shared audio recordings, allegedly from Azziad, in which the sender admitted to financial and emotional struggles, expressing deep regret over the situation.

The allegations surfaced just weeks after Azziad publicly revealed that she had checked herself into a mental health facility in December 2024. She disclosed that she spent two weeks in the facility to work on her emotional well-being and took a break from social media to focus on her mental health.

Fans rally behind Azziad

Despite the accusations, many of Azziad’s supporters have continued to stand by her, urging people to show compassion.