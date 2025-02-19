'Chameleone a ho' - Abba calls his father the worst in history

Abba Marcus, the son of legendary Ugandan musician Jose Chameleone, has taken to social media to criticise his father, calling him “one of the worst” in history.
"I have the one of the worst father in the history of the world 😂" he posted, before sharing a series of posts expressing his frustration.
This is not the first time Marcus has publicly criticised his father.
His latest remarks appear to stem from the recent incident where Chameleone was rushed to hospital but chose to address false rumours about him in a live TikTok video before speaking to his children.
"chameleone a ho… he was rushed to the hospital and the first thing he do instead of communicating to his kids, he runs TikTok live lol 😂😂😂" posted Marcus, who is Chameleone's firstborn son with Daniella Atim.