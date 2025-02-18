BREAKING: Jose Chameleone to undergo major pancreatic surgery

Singer Jose Chameleone is set to undergo a major pancreatic operation within the next 12 hours after suffering a health scare at home, where he has been under medical supervision.

The renowned artiste is currently in the United States, where he relocated in December to receive better medical treatment.

In December, Chameleone was admitted to Nakasero Hospital in Kampala, Uganda, after experiencing severe abdominal pain.

Medical evaluations revealed that he was suffering from acute pancreatitis, a condition often linked to excessive alcohol consumption. Doctors advised that immediate and specialized treatment was necessary to prevent further complications.

During his stay at Nakasero Hospital, Chameleone's condition remained a concern.

After 11 days of intensive care, his medical team recommended that he seek advanced treatment abroad to address his deteriorating health effectively.

Responding to this advice, Chameleone was discharged from Nakasero Hospital on December 23, 2024, and promptly made arrangements to travel to the United States for further medical intervention.

The singer's journey to the U.S. was facilitated by Ugandan socialite and businesswoman Juliet Zawedde, who generously covered the expenses for his treatment and travel.

Chameleone was admitted to Allina Health Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, where he has been receiving specialized care.

His brother and fellow musician, Weasel Manizo, accompanied him to provide support during this challenging period.Despite the geographical distance, Chameleone has remained connected with his fans and the Ugandan music industry.

In an audio interview on January 3, 2025, with NTV's "The Beat" show, he expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support and shared his determination to overcome his health challenges.

He emphasised his commitment to returning to the music scene with renewed energy, stating that his time in recovery has been spent reflecting on his career and planning for future projects.