Hilarious reactions as Kin Kariisa 'embarrasses' Samson Kasumba

Netizens made fun of Samson Kasumba after his post on X backfired following a response from his boss, Kin Kariisa.

Taking to X, Kasumba, who is a news anchor and host at Next Media, posted on Tuesday, July 1: "Mbu I retire so young people can work. Who retired for me to be hired? If you are not good enough to displace me, then you have nothing to tell @KKariisa and @nbstv. Come in and ask for Kasumba’s job and prove that you’re better than he is. That will be put to the test."

While his post seemed logical, it triggered mixed reactions.

One commenter noted: "You've been employed for quite a good time, and that's an opportunity for others to step on as a stone. How many people have you employed to date, my boss?"

Kasumba responded: "I was self-employed for over ten years, and I hated it."

Another commenter said: "Don’t sound naive. That company is for @KKariisa. You can be fired anytime he feels like. The same company can go bankrupt anytime. People are just telling you to have a plan B."

Kasumba responded: "I shall see what to do when he fires me. Why is that a problem?"

Commenting on Kasumba’s post, Kin Kariisa, the Chief Executive Officer of Next Media, said: "Bwana Kasumba, rest assured—we’ve got space for everyone! Just the other day, this past Monday, I welcomed a whole squad of fresh Transformers to Next Media. About 30 of them, all around 26 years old. Looks like the future’s in good hands—just wait until they start transforming the newsroom!"

His response was applauded by netizens.

As per his Wikipedia entry, Kasumba joined NBS Television in 2016. To join Next Media, he moved from Urban TV Uganda, which is under Vision Group.

His Wikipedia entry shows he was born in 1974 and attended Kireka SDA Primary School, Nakasero Primary School, Kyambogo College School for 'O' Level and Kololo High School for 'A' Level.

He later enrolled for a diploma in commercial industrial art and design at Nkumba University. He later returned to the same university for his degree.

Shortly before completing that degree, he abandoned commercial industrial art to pursue a bachelor's degree in theology at Bugema University.