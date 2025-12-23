Advertisement

Kabaka's sister laid to rest at Kasubi Royal Tombs

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 09:42 - 23 December 2025
Princess Diana Teyeggala Balizzamugale, sister to Kabaka Ronald Mutebi II, was buried at the Kasubi Royal Tombs after a solemn церemony that celebrated her life, courage and commitment to unity in Buganda.
Princess Diana Teyeggala Balizzamugale, a sister to Kabaka Ronald Mutebi II, was buried on December 22, 2025, at the Kasubi Royal Tombs.

The burial followed prayers at St Andrew’s Church, Kasubi–Nabulagala, where mourners gathered to pay their last respects.

Those in attendance included the Nnabagereka Sylvia Nagginda, princes and princesses, senior royals, Buganda Kingdom officials, government representatives, clergy and members of the public.

Leading prayers, Rev Canon Saava David Mpagi, the Archdeacon of Kazo, sent condolences to the Kabaka and the royal family. He described the death as a painful loss for Buganda and the nation.

Family members and speakers described the late princess as principled, bold and committed to Buganda’s values.

Speaking for the family, Prince David Kintu Wasajja said his sister was honest and fearless. He said her death had left a deep gap in the royal household.

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, praised Princess Diana for her love for people and strong views on social issues. He also commended the Kabaka for standing by her during her illness.

Namirembe Diocese Bishop Rt Rev Moses Banja described the princess as a royal daughter whose life carried deep historical meaning for Buganda.

After the service, mourners escorted the body to Kasubi amid royal drums and mujjaguzo. The body was taken into Muzibu Azaala Mpanga in line with tradition.

Princess Diana was laid to rest with dignity and solemnity.

She was born while her father, Kabaka Edward Muteesa II, was in exile and never met him. He died when she was three.

Buganda bade farewell to a princess remembered for honesty, courage and a strong belief in unity.

