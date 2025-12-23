You must be impartial - Kabaka Mutebi slams Electoral Commission in Christmas message

Christmas and New Year 2026 Message from His Majesty the King

Greetings to you all.

We thank you for the prayers you offer for us and the love you show us daily. We also pray for you. We thank God who has enabled us to reach the Christmas of our Lord Jesus Christ in the year 2025.

Many of our people have been subjected to harm, including being beaten, preventing candidates from reaching scheduled venues to address voters, and other acts that break the law and violate human rights.

We ask our colleagues on the national Electoral Commission not only to condemn these matters but also to assist every candidate, without bias, to deliver their message to the voters without being blocked or tortured in any way. We condemn these acts because they do not reflect civility or the progress of the country.

The politics and the selection of leaders we see now are filled with excessive spending, and we wonder: where does such a large amount of money come from? Elections conducted in this manner bring into leadership positions people without the capability, who first prioritize repaying the money they spent to be elected. This is the source of corruption and the destruction of our country's development. Therefore, we urge you to vote with great care.

Rain is still scarce in most parts of the country, yet in the months of November (Museenene) and December (Ntenvu), we would have expected plenty of rain everywhere. This means that food crops, especially maize and beans, have been greatly affected by the dry spell.

We urge you to once again prioritize the storage of food—especially dry foodstuffs—as a vital matter for our livelihoods. We also ask the government to increase efforts in providing our people, particularly those living near water sources, with irrigation equipment. Reducing taxes on irrigation machinery is also necessary to enable the common person to purchase them and achieve better harvests.

Furthermore, we continue to hear reports of people whose children go missing and are never seen again. Later, we read in the newspapers that some children are killed with extreme cruelty, and their body parts are removed. We thought such acts had ended, but they have resurfaced. Added to this are the thugs known as "the machete-wielders" (ab'ebijambiya) who attack people at night.

We ask you to be vigilant and protect yourselves and our children, especially during this festive season. We also call upon the security forces to increase their efforts in protecting our people and their property.

We wish you a Merry Christmas full of joy and a New Year filled with peace and good health.

(Signed) Muwenda Mutebi II KABAKA



