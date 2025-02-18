Jose Chameleone warns Janie Namukasa against spreading false rumours

Jose Chameleone has cautioned media personality Janie Namukasa against peddling falsehoods, warning that it could land her in serious trouble.

Namukasa, who works at Radio 4 and also shares entertainment and social commentary on YouTube and TikTok, claimed on Tuesday morning, February 18, that Chameleone had been arrested after allegedly assaulting Juliet Zawedde, who is hosting him in the U.S.

However, it later emerged that Chameleone had actually been admitted to hospital in preparation for pancreatic surgery following an attack.

The singer revealed that the video in which Namukasa made the false allegations was sent to him by events promoter Abitex, leaving him deeply concerned. He urged individuals like Namukasa to desist from spreading baseless rumours, warning that such actions could have dire consequences.

Sharing a video from his hospital bed, Chameleone reassured his fans that he is awaiting surgery and will provide updates once the procedure is complete. He also expressed gratitude to those praying for his recovery.

The singer's journey to the U.S. was facilitated by Ugandan socialite and businesswoman Juliet Zawedde, who generously covered the expenses for his treatment and travel.

Chameleone was admitted to Allina Health Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, where he has been receiving specialized care.

His brother and fellow musician, Weasel Manizo, accompanied him to provide support during this challenging period.Despite the geographical distance, Chameleone has remained connected with his fans and the Ugandan music industry.

In an audio interview on January 3, 2025, with NTV's "The Beat" show, he expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support and shared his determination to overcome his health challenges.

He emphasised his commitment to returning to the music scene with renewed energy, stating that his time in recovery has been spent reflecting on his career and planning for future projects.