Museveni has a right to torture opposition supporters - Ykee Benda

Singer Ykee Benda has ignited a firestorm online, defending the government’s harsh treatment of political dissidents

The singer suggested in a social media exchange with his followers that arrests and torture of opposition figured an almost inevitable consequence of challenging a leader who fought a protracted guerrilla war to seize power.

In the post, Benda attempted to apply what he termed "logic" to the reports of state-sponsored violence.

Logic Over Sentiment

While he claimed to sympathise with those who have suffered, he argued that it is unrealistic to expect President Yoweri Museveni—who spent five years in the "bush" during the 1980s rebellion—to surrender his position easily.

To speak to of the issue tortured Ugandans, I don’t support that and a sympathize with them all, but am logical enough to know that if you want to get what Sevo (Museveni) has or fought for, 5 years in the bush, he won’t make it easy for you, you wouldn’t do any different if you were in that spot.

The singer noted that if men are driven to kill over infidelity, the stakes for "control over a whole country" are infinitely higher

“Men kill other men over sleeping with their wives , imagine having control over a whole country bruv.”

Eddy Mutwe

A Legacy of Alleged Brutality

This defence of the status quo stands in stark contrast to the grim reality documented by human rights organisations since the 2021 general election.

Groups such as Amnesty International have recorded a disturbing pattern of unlawful killings and arbitrary arrests.

High-profile victims include Members of Parliament Muhammad Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana, who faced prolonged detention on charges widely viewed as politically motivated.

More recently, in early 2025, the legal community was shocked by the treatment of Eron Kiiza, a lawyer representing veteran critic Kizza Besigye.

Kiiza was reportedly beaten upon entering a military courtroom, displaying visible signs of torture such as swollen joints and severe bruising.

Systematic Suppression and State Denial

The crackdown has extended deep into the inner circles of the opposition.

Eddie Mutwe, a prominent aide to Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu (Bobi Wine), appeared in court in 2025 bearing the physical hallmarks of torture after being abducted by armed men.