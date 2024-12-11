Bad Black says she contemplated killing ex, still had Shs2bn before arrest

Bad Black, whose real name is Shanita Namuyimbwa, has revealed that she once contemplated killing her ex-boyfriend, British tycoon David Greenhalgh.

This was before Greenhalgh had her imprisoned for conspiring with another of her ex-boyfriends, Meddie Ssentongo, to embezzle approximately Shs10.3 billion from him.

Bad Black and Greenhalgh were business partners, co-founding a real estate company called Daveshan Limited. She held a 25% stake, while Greenhalgh owned the remaining shares.

Both were signatories to the company’s Barclays Bank account. Between September 2010 and March 2011, Greenhalgh transferred substantial sums of money into the account, reportedly for the acquisition of properties.

However, Bad Black allegedly withdrew large amounts for personal use.

Speaking to Susan Makula, Bad Black disclosed that before her arrest, she had seriously considered killing Greenhalgh. However, her mother dissuaded her, warning that committing murder would only worsen her situation.

Bad Black recounted that during one of Greenhalgh’s visits to her in prison, she confessed to him that she had once planned to kill him. Overcome with emotion, Greenhalgh reportedly broke down in tears.

Their relationship ultimately ended after her release from prison, as Greenhalgh had entered into a new relationship. Despite this, Bad Black acknowledged that during her time in prison, only her mother and Greenhalgh visited her, a fact she found noteworthy.

In interviews, Greenhalgh explained that his decision to have her arrested wasn’t solely about the money but stemmed from her spending his funds on other men and showing him disrespect while cheating on him.

At the time of her arrest, Bad Black claimed to still have Shs2 billion. She served a two-year sentence before her release.

Bad Black and Greenhalgh had met in 2008 while he was living in Uganda, despite their 28-year age difference.

In 2012, Justice Catherine Bamugemereire of the Anti-Corruption Court convicted Bad Black of fraud and sentenced her to four years in prison. Her co-conspirator, Meddie Ssentongo, received an 18-month sentence.