Alien Skin set to convert to Islam

After his release from Luzira Prison, musician Patrick Mulwana, popularly known as Alien Skin vowed to convert to Islam.

The 30-year-old musician told jubilant fans and reporters on Thursday of his plans to convert to the Islam faith, stating that he plans to give his Shahada at Old Kampala Mosque.

“We have an arrangement, the other day you saw me in court with a (Kufi) hat. Indeed, soon I am going to Old Kampala to give my Shahada,” he said.

“On that day, I will also explain the reasons behind my conversion.”

The singer’s statement came shortly after he was granted bail by the Makindye Magistrates Court, where he had been facing charges of assaulting doctors at St. Francis Hospital Nsambya.

Earlier last week when his first bail application was denied, Alien Skin appeared in the court wearing a Kufi.

The hat concealed his shaven head after the prison authorities cut off his dreadlocks upon being remanded.

A Warm Welcome from Fans

Following his release on Thursday afternoon, Alien Skin received a hero’s welcome from his loyal supporters, who flocked to his Fangone Forest base in Makindye.

The celebration was lively, as fans gathered to congratulate the musician and show their support.

He was granted a Shs 1 million cash bail and ordered to appear for future hearings while avoiding interference with the ongoing investigations.

The jubilant crowd escorted Alien Skin back to his home, where he was greeted with traditional rituals aimed at “cleansing” him from the misfortune he endured in prison.

Fans chanted his name and cheered as bikers showcased their skills in a celebration that echoed through the streets of Makindye.

The Charges Against Alien Skin

Alien Skin’s legal troubles stem from a violent altercation on November 19, 2024, when he, his bodyguard Julius Mugabi, and others allegedly assaulted three doctors at St. Francis Hospital Nsambya.

The incident reportedly occurred after the Fangone crew rushed their injured colleague, Joram Tumwesigye, to the hospital.

The crew became enraged when they accused the medical staff of neglecting Tumwesigye’s care, leading to the assault.

In addition to the assault charges, Alien Skin faces allegations of theft, with accusations that he stole a mobile phone worth Shs 3.5 million and Shs 480,000 in cash from Salim Mubiru on November 14, 2024.