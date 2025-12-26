Bebe Cool 'disappointed' by Museveni’s strict adherence to campaign rules

The singer says President Museveni could easily choose a different path including simply ordering the army to ‘fix the election and declare him winner’ but instead insists on following the law “to the letter”.

Musician and ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) supporter Bebe Cool has expressed frustration over President Yoweri Museveni’s unwavering commitment to electoral laws, saying it has made mobilisation work difficult for those campaigning on his behalf.

Speaking during a livestream on Christmas Day, Bebe Cool praised the 80-year-old president for his work ethic and discipline, noting that Museveni continues to campaign actively while also carrying out his official duties.

He said the president could easily choose a different path including ordering the army to ‘fix the election and declare him winner’ but instead insists on following the law “to the letter”.

“He could just sit back and order the army to fix the election and declare him winner, but he is on the campaign trail daily while also doing his official duties, following the (election) laws to the letter”

According to the singer, Museveni’s strict observance of election regulations has at times left his supporters exasperated, particularly when they feel constrained in their efforts to energise voters.

Bebe Cool suggested that, despite his long tenure and authority, the president deliberately avoids any actions that could be interpreted as bending the rules.

The singer’s disappointment dates back to the 2021 general elections, which were conducted under strict Covid-19 standard operating procedures.

While opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, continued to draw large crowds, he noted that Museveni limited his campaign meetings to tents hosting about 200 people.

The musician revealed that he once approached the NRM secretariat to propose organising processions and distributing party T-shirts, but the plan was halted after the president intervened.

“When the president learnt of this, he stopped us. I was very disappointed,” he said.

In the ongoing campaign, the Electoral Commission has banned processions, a directive Museveni has reportedly complied with fully.

Bebe Cool said the president has instructed his team to avoid unauthorised activities, insisting on approved routes and venues.