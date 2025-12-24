A high rollers’ affair at One Man One Bottle

It was a crowd that understood that true class does not announce itself; it simply arrives.

Yet the One Man One Bottle end-of-year experience offered a compelling rebuttal, presenting an evening defined less by noise and excess, but more by polish, precision and unapologetic luxury.

When TikTokers casually remark that ‘nothing beats a Sheilah Gashumba party,’ the statement may sound hyperbolic at first.

The 2025 edition of One Man One Bottle unfolded on Sunday, December 21, at Aura Lounge, Kololo, with luxury tequila- Don Julio at its core.

Set against the height of Detty-December, the event distinguished itself by embracing elegance over chaos, creating an atmosphere where every detail felt intentional and elevated.

Guests made their entrances with quiet confidence, rather than spectacle. Ladies arrived impeccably styled in tailored dresses and sophisticated designer outfits, complemented by statement heels, while the men opted for clean silhouettes, luxury accessories and understated confidence.

Inside the venue, the experience unfolded with seamless service and visual finesse, the bottle presentations were unmissable, theatrical with bell cues, sparks, and lighting- you definitely knew when a Blanco, Reposado, Añejo or the revered Don Julio 1942 were being ushered to their buyers.

“Tequila and premium experiences are a natural pairing,” said Judie Nandekya, Senior Brand Manager for Tequila and Rum – East Africa. “Don Julio is crafted for moments of celebration, just like the One Man One Bottle experience. I am happy that we have been a part of the celebrations that have closed 2025 in style. Lets keep toasting to 2025 with a tequila that represents craftsmanship, heritage and refinement.”

Music complemented the ambience rather than overpowering it. The DJ lineup curated a smooth progression of sound, allowing guests to ease into the night while maintaining the room’s refined energy.

From DJ Slick Stuart’s polished opening set, to the later Amapiano selections by Sir Holy from Tanzania, and South Africa’s DJ Njelic, the soundscape was immersive, yet controlled, encouraging movement without sacrificing sophistication.

Live performances were delivered with similar restraint and quality.

Diva Ava Peace brought warmth and familiarity to the stage, with crowd-pleasing hits such as Tabu and Batulela, followed by Weasel, whose appearance added a nostalgic touch with the Good Lyfe hits.

Each performance felt curated rather than crowded, allowing the audience to remain engaged without overwhelming the night’s refined pacing.

The arrival of headliners Jose Chameleone and King Saha marked a high point, not through spectacle alone, but through musical legacy.

Their performances were met with collective appreciation, as the audience sang along, and cheered wildly as they serenaded some of their greatest hits.