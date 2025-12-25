How Uganda’s A-List dressed for Christmas

The local stars ensure that the "Pearl of Africa" shines brightly during the Yuletide season.

This year, we saw a move towards "structured opulence"—dresses that marry traditional modesty with contemporary edge.

Ugandan celebrities have long used the festive season to showcase their sartorial prowess, often setting the trends for the year to follow.

Vivian Tendo

Ugandan stars typically lean into a palette of bold reds, shimmering golds, and snowy whites. However, the modern Ugandan celebrity isn't afraid to experiment with texture and silhouette.

Karitas Kario

Ava Peace

The fashion choices of our leading ladies this season were nothing short of spectacular:

Ava Peace: The singer dressed in a sparkling red ensemble styled like a giant Christmas bow, complete with matching gloves and a statement headpiece.

Paired with high red heels and a richly decorated Christmas tree backdrop, Ava Peace’s look embodies luxury and festive confidence.

Spice Diana

Spice Diana opts for a more refined yet alluring appearance. She wears a fitted white mini dress with fringe detailing at the hem, giving the outfit movement and sparkle. Her reindeer headband adds a playful Christmas touch, while her sleek makeup and accessories maintain elegance.

Nina Roz

Nina Roz embraces a soft, graceful Christmas aesthetic. Dressed in a simple white dress, she kneels beside a Christmas tree while holding neatly stacked red gift boxes.

Irene Ntale

Irene Ntale: Irene chose a path of timeless sophistication. Wearing a gown with soft, flowing fabrics and delicate embroidery, she channeled a "Goddess" vibe that felt both festive and eternally chic.

Hannah Karema:

Hannah Karema: The former Miss Uganda proved why she wore the crown. Her look was a masterclass in poise, featuring a tailored silhouette that accentuated her grace. The colour palette was refined, leaning into luxury rather than loud patterns.

Vivian Tendo