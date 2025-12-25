How to stream Bad Black's Kukyala ceremony this weekend

Socialite and media personality Bad Black is set to take a deeply personal step in her life this Sunday, and fans will be able to witness the proceedings live from wherever they are.

Socialite and media personality Bad Black is set to take a deeply personal step in her life this Sunday, and fans will be able to witness the proceedings live from wherever they are.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her Kukyala ceremony with her fiancé, Asha Panda, will be streamed exclusively on the Play It Loud platform on Sunday, 28th December, granting the public a rare and intimate look into her cultural and family journey.

Bad Black

For a modest fee of just UGX 5,000, viewers will be able to watch the ceremony online as it unfolds in real-time.

This digital broadcast offers a unique experience that blends age-old tradition and raw emotion with the high-octane world of celebrity in a way rarely seen before in the region.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bad Black

Kukyala is a rite where a woman introduces her husband-to-be to her family ahead of the next chapter of her life.

Known for her outspoken personality and highly publicised life journey, this ceremony marks a period of significant growth and reflection for Bad Black.

Adding an emotional and authentic touch to the day, it is reported that the official Muko (the brother or representative of the bride) will be Meddie Ssentongo, Bad Black’s long-time friend and a familiar face to the public.

The official Muko will be Meddie Ssentongo

Advertisement

Advertisement

This weekend’s introduction is merely the beginning of an ambitious roadmap for the couple.

Bad Black recently disclosed that she and Asha Panda are planning a glamorous wedding slated for 14 February 2026.

The couple has already begun collecting contributions with the aim of raising Shs 100 million for the grand celebration.