Presidential, parliamentary ballot papers freighted in ahead of January polls

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 10:28 - 25 December 2025
The ballot papers were received last night at Entebbe International Airport
The consignment was received by the commission chairman Justice Simon Byabakama at Entebbe International Airport
The Electoral Commission (EC) last night received the first consignment of presidential ballot papers for the Presidential elections set for mid next month.

The consignment was received by the commission chairman Justice Simon Byabakama at Entebbe International Airport

The Presidential and Parliamentary elections are scheduled for 14 January 2026.

Byabakama, personally oversaw the offloading of the cargo, which consisted of 193 pallets of presidential ballots arriving from Dubai. 

Justice Byabakama confirmed a second consignment containing parliamentary ballots scheduled to arrive today, Christmas Day, 25 December. 

"From here, we are transporting the ballots to our warehouses where they will be secured appropriately," Byabakama stated. 

He added that security of these documents is paramount to ensuring a transparent process as the country approaches the January polls. 

Following the presidential vote, Ugandans will return to the booths in February 2026 to elect Local Government councillors.

With the national voters' register now standing at 21,400,000 individuals, the Commission has opted to print a surplus of ballot papers. 

Justice Byabakama explained that this is a legal requirement rather than an oversight. 

"We normally print ballots that are more than the registered voters because if a voter damages a ballot paper, the law permits them to go to the returning officer and get another one," he noted.

This measure is intended to prevent any voter disenfranchisement on polling day due to accidental errors or spoiled papers. 

A High-Stakes Election Cycle

The 2026 elections will see veteran leader Yoweri Museveni seek to extend his presidency, facing a challenge from various opposition figures.

The Electoral Commission has urged all stakeholders to remain peaceful as the materials are distributed across the country’s 146 districts. 

