Alien Skin arrested by police, faces murder, assault charges

Police have arrested singer Alien Skin on potential murder and assault charges.
Skin, whose real name is Patrick Mulana is being reeled into suspected foul play in the death of a member of his Fangone Forest Group.
Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke confirmed the development on Wednesday evening, posting, " We have apprehended him. He is in Police custody."
The arrest follows a violent incident at Nsambya Hospital on the night of November 19, 2024, where 28-year-old Joram Tumwesigye, a resident of Makindye Division was rushed before being pronounced dead.
Check out: Museveni meets Alien Skin, Bebe Cool and Chameleone at State House
According to police, Tumwesigye was rushed to the hospital by six unidentified individuals.
He was however pronounced dead about an hour after arrival.
Following his death, tensions escalated when Alien Skin and his Fangone squad reportedly became aggressive, demanding medical forms from the attending doctor.
“When his demands were not met, the suspect and his group reportedly assaulted the doctor and two security guards before fleeing the scene,” said ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, Deputy Public Relations Officer for Kampala Metropolitan Police.
Videos taken from the hospital showed Skin and his team barking orders at the hospital staff before they became violent.
Read: Alien Skin is learning Bobi Wine’s old habits -Promoter Ssempijja
In the aftermath, three people were badly injured namely; Dr. Zaidi Matovu and security guards Anthony Muyanda and Alex Odongo, all employees of Nsambya Hospital.
Alien speaks out
The Fangone musician, however, has maintained that the hospital was to blame for the death of his friend.
He claims the staff were negligent and declined to offer emergency assistance when Tumwesigye was brought in.
“Initial medical attention was given, and we paid the necessary bills to secure treatment,” he said.
“His condition seemed stable and was improving, as confirmed by the attending medical team.”
“There is suspicion that the hospital may have mishandled his care, or worse, engaged in unethical practices”
Many social media users, however, condemned Skin and his team’s actions with several calling for his immediate arrest.