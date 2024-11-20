Alien Skin arrested by police, faces murder, assault charges



Police have arrested singer Alien Skin on potential murder and assault charges. Skin, whose real name is Patrick Mulana is being reeled into suspected foul play in the death of a member of his Fangone Forest Group. Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke confirmed the development on Wednesday evening, posting, " We have apprehended him. He is in Police custody."

The arrest follows a violent incident at Nsambya Hospital on the night of November 19, 2024, where 28-year-old Joram Tumwesigye, a resident of Makindye Division was rushed before being pronounced dead. According to police, Tumwesigye was rushed to the hospital by six unidentified individuals. He was however pronounced dead about an hour after arrival.

Following his death, tensions escalated when Alien Skin and his Fangone squad reportedly became aggressive, demanding medical forms from the attending doctor. "When his demands were not met, the suspect and his group reportedly assaulted the doctor and two security guards before fleeing the scene," said ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, Deputy Public Relations Officer for Kampala Metropolitan Police. Videos taken from the hospital showed Skin and his team barking orders at the hospital staff before they became violent.