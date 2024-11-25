PHOTOS: Alien Skin denied bail

Ugandan singer Patrick Mulwana, widely known as Alien Skin, was denied bail and remanded to Luzira Prison until Thursday, November 28, following his reappearance at the Makindye Court on Monday morning, November 25.

The 30-year-old singer, a father of three, appeared alongside his bodyguard Julio, whose real name is Julius Mugabi.

The two were charged with assault and robbery. Alien Skin was arrested last Tuesday, accused of assaulting medical personnel at Nsambya Hospital after the death of a crew member, Joram Tumwesigye.

The singer also faces allegations of assaulting and robbing money and an iPhone 15 Pro from Salim Mubiru in September at H&M Restaurant in Makindye.

“Since the parties want to reconcile, I wouldn’t consider bail at this time,” remarked Her Worship Esther Adikin, who set November 28 as the date for Alien Skin’s next court appearance.

Following the court session, Alien Skin was escorted away in a police patrol vehicle.

In a related media interview, Dr. Andrew Sekitoleko, CEO of Nsambya Hospital, described the sudden deterioration of Tumwesigye’s condition as shocking and unexpected.

Tumwesigye was brought to Nsambya Hospital on the evening of November 19 by colleagues who claimed he had been involved in an accident.

“They informed us that a truck had pressed him against a wall,” Dr Sekitoleko explained. Tumwesigye was immediately attended to under the hospital’s emergency protocol.

Initial examinations revealed no significant injuries apart from minor scratches on his side. His vital signs, including blood pressure, were normal, and he was conscious and able to communicate.

A portable scan was conducted to detect internal bleeding, but none was found.

“He was alert and conscious,” noted Dr. Sekitoleko. “The scan showed no internal bleeding, so we continued monitoring his condition.”

However, Tumwesigye’s health deteriorated dramatically within minutes.

“A few moments later, he sat up to do something and fainted,” the CEO recounted. “His face turned pale, indicating severe bleeding, and his blood pressure dropped rapidly.”

The medical team performed CPR immediately, but despite their efforts, Tumwesigye could not be revived.

“The deterioration was sudden and rapid,” Dr Sekitoleko said. “It was very surprising—he gave no warning signs, not even 10 minutes.”

A post-mortem examination revealed internal bleeding caused by a spleen injury.

“The spleen is like a sponge,” Dr. Sekitoleko explained. “When the truck injured him, it was damaged but temporarily repaired itself through clotting. This concealed the bleeding until the spleen suddenly ruptured.”

Alien Skin has alleged that Nsambya Hospital was negligent and delayed treatment due to unpaid bills. Dr Sekitoleko refuted these claims, emphasising that emergency cases are treated immediately, without payment requirements.

“This was an emergency case, and we initiated full-scale treatment without delay,” he clarified. “In Joram’s case, I personally signed off the bill after he passed, and it remained unpaid.”