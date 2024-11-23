Fangone member's death shocked our doctors – Nsambya Hospital CEO speaks

Dr Andrew Sekitoleko, CEO of Nsambya Hospital, has provided a detailed account of the tragic and sudden death of Joram Tumwesigye, a member of Alien Skin’s Fangone Forest group.

Dr Sekitoleko described Tumwesigye’s rapid deterioration as shocking for the medical team.

In an interview with Vybe Life Ug, he shed light on the events leading up to Joram’s passing and addressed allegations of negligence.

Arrival and Initial Assessment

Dr Ssekitooleko recounted that Tumwesigye arrived at Nsambya Hospital on the evening of 19th November 2024, brought in by colleagues who claimed he had been in an accident.

“They told us that a truck had pressed him against a wall,” he said. Tumwesigye was immediately attended to and assessed under the hospital’s emergency protocol.

According to Dr Ssekitooleko, initial checks revealed no major injuries apart from minor scratches on Tumwesigye’s side.

His vital signs, including blood pressure, were normal, and he was conscious and able to speak.

A portable scan was conducted to detect internal bleeding, but none was observed.

“He was alert and conscious,” Dr Ssekitooleko noted. “A scan showed no internal bleeding, so we continued monitoring his condition.”

Sudden Deterioration and Death

Shortly after the initial assessment, Tumwesigye’s condition deteriorated dramatically.

"A few minutes later, he sat up to do something and fainted,” the CEO explained.

"His face turned white, indicating heavy bleeding, and his blood pressure dropped severely."

The medical team immediately began CPR, but despite their efforts, Tumwesigye could not be revived.

“The deterioration was rapid and instant,” Dr Ssekitooleko said. “Even for us, it was very surprising because he gave us no warning—he did not give us even 10 minutes.”

Post-mortem findings revealed concealed internal bleeding caused by a spleen injury.

“The spleen is like a sponge. When the truck crashed him, it was damaged but revived itself through clot repair. This is how the bleeding was concealed until it suddenly ruptured,” he explained.

Addressing Allegations of Negligence

In response to claims by Alien Skin that the hospital was negligent and demanded payment before treatment, Dr Ssekitooleko clarified that emergency cases are treated immediately, without requiring receipts upfront.

“This was an emergency case, so we conducted full-scale treatment right away,” he stated.

“In Joram’s case, I personally signed the bill after he passed, and it was unpaid.”

Hospital Shock and Fallout