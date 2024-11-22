Pallaso faces backlash for defending Alien Skin

Singer Pius Mayanja aka Pallaso has found himself at the centre of controversy after coming to the defence of fellow artist Alien Skin, who is facing allegations of assault and robbery.

Pallaso’s remarks have sparked heated debates, with fans and entertainment commentators criticising him for appearing to support violence.

Pallaso Defends Alien Skin

Alien Skin was arrested earlier this week following an altercation at Nsambya Hospital, where his entourage reportedly attacked hospital staff.

However, police took him to court over an earlier incident in September, where he is accused of punching a man, stealing his phone, and Shs 480,000 at H&M Restaurant, owned by Hajj Haruna Mubiru.

The case, already sanctioned by the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP), has added to the artist’s legal troubles.

Pallaso publicly condemned the arrest, claiming it did nothing to address the root causes of societal problems.

“Alien Skin exemplifies a failed system. He shows us where this industry has gone wrong and needs fixing,” he said.

“How is putting Alien Skin in Luzira going to solve the problems of our cities?” Pallaso questioned.

He added that Alien Skin’s followers, many of whom come from troubled backgrounds, would be left directionless if their artist is taken away.

He further downplayed the allegations, stating, “That phone they claim he stole is not even worth the attire he puts on for a single show.”

Fans and Critics Condemn Pallaso

Pallaso’s comments have not sat well with many of his fans and social media users.

Critics accused him of endorsing violence and failing to acknowledge the seriousness of the allegations against Alien Skin.

Renowned entertainment analyst Raymond Soulfa, popularly known as Peng Peng, was particularly vocal in his disapproval.

“Be careful with your words. Before saying anything publicly, you need to always ask yourself who you are that is speaking,” Peng Peng said.

He pointed out Pallaso’s troubled past, referencing his arrest in the US for alleged crimes and the violent death of his brother, AK 47.

Peng Peng accused Pallaso of hypocrisy, stating, “You are the artist supporting violence. I am not surprised that you support the acts of Alien Skin. But this should be a lesson to you. The world will punish you someday.”

"I should remind you that you are an artist whose brother AK 47 was murdered in violence. Now you are the person supporting violence," he added.