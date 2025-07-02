Nina Roz praises new lover as perfect match

Ugandan songstress Nina Roz has recently offered tantalising clues about a newly found love, revealing how “happy and loved” she feels.

A New Chapter of Happiness

The artist spoke glowingly on Wednesday of her new partner, though she remains resolute in her decision to keep his identity private for the foreseeable future.

"One of the things that makes me happy is love," she shared with a beaming smile.

"When you get someone who loves you, it is very pleasing."

She confirmed, "I do have a lover, he’s probably watching right now. I send greetings and love to him."

Nina Roz

She, however, said she was determined to keep the relationship out of the relentless glare of the cameras

"Unfortunately, he, like many other people, does not like being in these cameras because at times, something valuable doesn’t need to be constantly paraded."

Lessons from a Public Past

Nina Roz's guarded approach to her new relationship is deeply rooted in the experiences of her past, particularly her highly publicised marriage to fellow artist and music producer Daddy Andre.

Their romance once captivated fans, culminating in an introduction ceremony that suggested a lasting union. However, the relationship took an unexpected turn, leading to a breakup that puzzled many, with some even speculating it was a publicity stunt – a common occurrence in the entertainment industry.

Unfortunately, after a period of marriage, they ultimately discovered they were not truly compatible.

Daddy Andre later confirmed their amicable separation, revealing that despite the romantic split, they remain very close friends, with Andre viewing Nina Roz as family.

He publicly stated, "Everything between us is settled. I care for her like a sister. When I asked for her hand in marriage, I promised her family that I would take care of her and protect her. I meant that."

He even added that he would continue to look out for her, even if she eventually marries someone else, highlighting the enduring bond they share.

Prioritising Privacy and Protection

The painful lessons from her previous high-profile relationship have clearly informed Nina Roz's current stance on privacy.

"I know that some people ruin other people’s relationships, like they did to me, but they cannot ruin what they do not know," she asserted, drawing a direct link between past hurts and her present caution.