Victoria University unveils modern Naguru campus

Victoria University plans a new campus in Naguru, Kampala, with vice chancellor Dr Lawrence Muganga announcing that construction will begin in 2026.

Victoria University plans to move to a new campus in Naguru, near Phaneroo Ministries.

Dr Lawrence Muganga says construction of the new Victoria University campus will begin in 2026.

Muganga unveiled architectural impressions but did not announce a completion date or relocation timetable.

Victoria University belongs to Sudhir Ruparelia’s Ruparelia Group and currently operates on Jinja Road.

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Victoria University plans to move to a new campus in Naguru, Kampala, with modern buildings whose designs vice chancellor Dr Lawrence Muganga says could be mistaken for artificial intelligence creations.

Muganga shared architectural impressions of the proposed campus near Phaneroo Ministries and announced that construction would begin in 2026.

“At first glance, you might think someone got a little too creative with AI,” he said.

“But no, these are the actual design impressions of the upcoming @VUKampala campus in the heart of Kampala, Naguru to be exact, close to @Phanerookampala.”

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The announcement offers a glimpse of the university’s planned new home. It currently operates from Victoria Towers on Jinja Road in central Kampala.

“Yes, this is happening, and I am excited to share that work begins this year,” Muganga said.

He expressed anticipation about turning the designs into buildings that students and staff could use.

“We cannot wait to see these images become something you can actually walk into, experience, and call home.”

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However, Muganga did not disclose the construction cost, completion date or relocation timetable. His statement also did not specify the facilities the new buildings would house.

Victoria University belongs to businessman Sudhir Ruparelia’s Ruparelia Group. Ruparelia acquired the institution from Edulink Holdings Limited in 2013 and moved it from Kamwokya to its Jinja Road premises. His other education investments include Kampala Parents School and Kampala International School Uganda.