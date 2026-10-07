Venus Haircare trains Ugandan salon owners after brand refresh

Venus Haircare has trained salon owners and stylists in Kampala

Venus Haircare has trained salon owners and stylists in Kampala

Venus Haircare trained Kampala salon owners on its refreshed product line, empowering stylists with product knowledge and practical demonstrations in Uganda.

Venus Haircare has trained salon owners and stylists in Kampala as part of efforts to introduce its refreshed haircare range to professionals who influence consumer choices.

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The workshop, held at Hotel La Grande on October 7, brought together hair professionals for practical demonstrations on the use of Venus products.

The event followed a recent rebrand informed by research among consumers and haircare professionals.

Venus Haircare has trained salon owners and stylists in Kampala

Phina Baddie, a beauty and haircare specialist at PZ Cussons, said the company relied on feedback from people who use and recommend the products before making changes to the brand.

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“The Venus rebrand did not start in a boardroom. It started with research. We listened to consumers and stylists about what they need from their hair care, and the refreshed Venus is our response to what people asked for,” Baddie said.

The company said salons remain central to haircare decisions because customers often depend on stylists for advice on products and maintenance.

Venus Haircare has trained salon owners and stylists in Kampala

During the workshop, stylists received training on products designed for natural, relaxed, braided and protective hairstyles.

The products included the Venus Moisture Seal 5-in-1 Strengthening Oil Blend, which targets moisture retention and hair strength, and the Venus Anti-Dandruff 2-in-1 Scalp Care product.

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Stylists also received demonstrations on the Venus Finishing Mousse for hair definition and the Venus Braid Spray, designed to maintain braided and protective hairstyles.

Cynthia Abuti, the haircare brand manager at PZ Cussons

Cynthia Abuti, the haircare brand manager at PZ Cussons, said the company wanted salon professionals to understand the products before recommending them to customers.

“Salonists are the people our consumers trust most when it comes to their hair. We wanted them to experience the range first-hand, ask questions and leave confident to recommend Venus to their clients,” Abuti said.

“This workshop is about working with them, not just talking at them.”

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PZ Cussons also used the workshop to reaffirm Growwell Uganda Limited as its official distributor in Uganda.

The company said the distribution arrangement is expected to improve access to Venus and other PZ Cussons products among salons, retailers and consumers across the country.

Venus also linked the training to the role salons play in creating jobs and income, especially for women and young entrepreneurs.

The company said better product knowledge could help stylists improve services while strengthening their businesses.