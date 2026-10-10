'Western media prefer Bobi Wine as Uganda’s president' – UPDF responds to critical NYT article

The UPDF has dismissed a New York Times report on Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, accusing Western media of favouring opposition leader Bobi Wine for president.

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has accused Western media of favouring opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, as Uganda’s next president while publishing reports intended to discredit Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

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In a statement issued on October 10, 2026, acting Director of Defence Public Information Col Chris Magezi rejected allegations against the Chief of Defence Forces in a New York Times article by Megan K. Stack.

The article titled “The Authoritarian Future is Already Here” was published on October 8, 2026. The UPDF described the allegations as unfounded and accused the writer of repeating opposition and activist accounts.

“What is clear though is that General Muhoozi Kainerugaba is not their (western media) preferred successor of choice to a post-Museveni Uganda,” Magezi said.

“They would rather have the lackey Robert Kyagulanyi in-charge, or others of similar kin. However, the future of Uganda is a choice that will be firmly determined by Ugandans when the time comes.”

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Magezi cited previous reports by The Telegraph, The Wall Street Journal and The Economist as examples of what the army described as a sustained campaign against Kainerugaba. He accused the publications of sensationalism and pursuing “imperialistic” interests.

The army’s strongest denial concerned allegations attributed to exiled Ugandan writer Kakwenza Rukirabashaija.

In the NYT article, Kakwenza alleged that Kainerugaba visited him during detention, subjected him to humiliating treatment and later offered him money to remain silent about abuse.

It also cited Kakwenza’s account of beatings that allegedly injured his ankles and kidneys and left scars on his back.

Magezi rejected the account and denied that the two men had met.

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“To put it clear, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has never met Kakwenza Rukirabashaija in his life,” he said.

Magezi argued that the descriptions of Kakwenza standing during one alleged encounter and being unable to stand during another were inconsistent. The statement, however, described separate alleged visits and did not establish when the injuries occurred.

The UPDF also defended Kainerugaba’s military record. It said reports focusing on his social media remarks overlooked his service and achievements.

“Serious accusations require serious evidence, not reliance on anecdotal, or politically motivated sources,” Magezi said.

The army maintained that it operates within Ugandan law and would continue supporting civilian authorities when required. It also pledged to hold service members who break the law accountable.

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Magezi concluded with a warning against foreign involvement in Uganda’s affairs.

“Lastly, what will not be tolerated is external interference in the affairs of Uganda.”