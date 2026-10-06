Uganda’s Mombasa consul remanded over Shs494m Bukalasa funds

Uganda’s Consul General in Mombasa, Kenya, Herbert Kiguli (blue suit), has been remanded to Luzira prison

Uganda’s Consul General in Mombasa, Kenya, Herbert Kiguli (blue suit), has been remanded to Luzira prison

Uganda’s Consul General in Mombasa, Herbert Kiguli, has been remanded to Luzira prison over an alleged Shs494 million government loss linked to transactions at Bukalasa Agricultural College.

Uganda’s Consul General in Mombasa, Kenya, Herbert Kiguli, has been remanded to Luzira prison over an alleged Shs494 million financial loss linked to transactions at Bukalasa Agricultural College.

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Kiguli, 59, appeared before Anti-Corruption Court principal magistrate Christopher Opit after his arrest by the Inspectorate of Government (IG).

He faces charges of causing financial loss and abuse of office. He denied the charges.

The court remanded him until October 7, 2026, at midday, when it will hear his bail application.

Prosecutors allege that Kiguli committed the offences on November 9 and 10, 2020, while serving as Commissioner for Human Resource Management at the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) in Entebbe.

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The IG says Kiguli originated and signed five requisitions worth Shs614.768 million on behalf of the principal of Bukalasa Agricultural College.

Prosecutors claim the transactions caused government a financial loss of Shs494.097 million.

According to the IG, the college had neither budgeted for nor expected the money at the time.

The Inspectorate also says there was no valid memorandum of understanding governing the financial relationship between Bukalasa Agricultural College and MAAIF.

The money was intended to support various ministry activities that could not take place because of COVID-19 restrictions, according to the statement.

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Kiguli now serves as Consul General at Uganda’s Consulate General in Mombasa.

The IG said its principal inspectorate officer William Moses Ntumwa and inspectorate officers Milly Namuwanga and Jennifer Katusiime are prosecuting the case.