Uganda Waragi joins The Mith for the SO UG Experience

Uganda Waragi partners with hip-hop icon The Mith for the So UG Experience concert taking place November 14 at Kati Kati Grounds in Kampala.

ganda Waragi officially announced its support for The Mith's upcoming "So UG Experience" concert, set for November 14 at Kati Kati Grounds.

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The announcement itself was a celebration of Ugandan greatness as some of the biggest names in the industry, including Lillian Mbabazi, Navio and many other stars & partners who have been part of The Mith's diverse musical catalogue across his career gathered at Shisa Nyama in Bugolobi.

The "So UG Experience" is positioned as a storytelling journey through music. That sentiment aligns closely with the core of Uganda Waragi's "So UG" campaign, which celebrates the people and stories that define Ugandan identity through authenticity and resilience.

Uganda Waragi Brand Manager Roy Tumwizere said,

“The Mith as an artist who connects the golden era of Ugandan hip-hop with today’s dynamic new sound. He embodies the Ugandan spirit of creativity, an we proud to be part of his So UG Experience' as an authentic celebration of Ugandan greatness.”

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The Mith's upcoming "So UG Experience" concert

The Mith, a founding member of Klear Kut, has been a driving force in Ugandan hip-hop since the early 2000s, helping bring the genre into the mainstream. In recent years, his solo work and his collaborative album GODLVL with Navio have further cemented his place as a central figure in Ugandan rap.

Expressing his excitement, The Mith noted that the concert represents patience, artistry, and bringing people together for a monumental showcase:

"The greatest stories need to be told properly, and this November, we gather for one night to celebrate our journey, our music, and our culture. Having Uganda Waragi on board completes the 'So UG' experience for the fans who have supported this journey from day one."

The "So UG Experience" is expected to trace the different chapters of The Mith's career, bringing years of music and narrative together on one stage. Uganda Waragi will bring its signature cocktail bar, hospitality experience zone to this celebration of spirit of Uganda. Grab your ticket to be a part of the experience at tagticketing.com

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