Russian tourist’s car-hire complaint bursts online fraud scheme

Uganda Tourism Police have arrested Faisal Kimuli over alleged online tourism fraud involving FK Car Rental, vehicle hire, gorilla permits and safaris.

Police have arrested a man accused of using online tourism businesses to collect advance payments from foreign visitors for services he never provided.

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Faisal Kimuli, who allegedly operated FK Car Rental, was arrested on October 2, 2026. Police are investigating complaints involving vehicle hire, gorilla permits and safaris.

The investigation followed a complaint from a Russian tourist who reported to the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) on August 16, 2026. He said he had paid FK Car Rental $2,215 to hire a vehicle, but the company never delivered it.

According to a police statement signed by ACP R. Kituuma, the company’s website disappeared shortly after the payment. Its contact numbers were also switched off.

Other foreign tourists later reported similar experiences. Police suspect the same operator ran several websites advertising tourism services, including 4×4 vehicle hire.

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Investigators allege that Kimuli used professional advertisements and photographs taken with genuine tourists to make the businesses appear credible. He reportedly offered prices well below prevailing market rates.

Police said he used several false identities, including “Becky”, “Kim Quinn” and “Habimana Samuel”.

He allegedly arranged bookings mainly through WhatsApp and asked customers to pay in advance through mobile money or bank transfers. After receiving the money, he would reportedly claim to be outside Uganda before becoming unreachable.

Police also accuse him of changing telephone numbers, phones, accounts and websites to evade detection.

Investigators are seeking additional victims and possible accomplices. They are also tracing the money in an effort to recover it.

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Police urged tourists to verify providers before booking online. They advised visitors seeking gorilla permits to obtain them directly from the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) or use operators licensed by UTB.