Uganda sets eyes on HIV cure through stem cell transplant

Officials at the JCRC are pinning their hopes on the rare but well-documented global cases where patients have been cured of HIV following stem cell transplants.

Health experts in Uganda are exploring exciting possibilities for groundbreaking medical innovation that could cure HIV using stem cell transplant technology.

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The ambitious vision is tied to the construction of the country’s first Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) facility in Lubowa, a project led by the Joint Clinical Research Centre (JCRC)

Officials at the JCRC are pinning their hopes on the rare but well-documented global cases where patients have been cured of HIV following stem cell transplants.

The most notable case is Timothy Ray Brown, widely known as the “Berlin patient,” who became the first person cured of HIV in 2007 after receiving a bone marrow transplant to treat leukaemia.

His donor had a rare genetic mutation known as CCR5-delta 32, which makes cells resistant to HIV.

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Since then, at least eight more cases have been reported, including the “London patient” and others in Europe and the United States.

In all these cases, patients undergoing treatment for blood cancers received stem cells from donors with the same HIV-resistant mutation.

Over time, the virus became undetectable without the need for lifelong antiretroviral therapy.

Uganda’s strategy to replicate success

Speaking at the fundraising event, JCRC Executive Director Dr Cissy Kityo Mutuluuza said Uganda aims to replicate these breakthroughs locally.

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“Bone marrow transplant can also cure HIV. There are nine people in the world today who have been cured of HIV,” she said.’

“That is because they had a blood cancer that can be cured through bone marrow transplant and then they received cells from individuals who have cells that are resistant to HIV. We want to replicate this work here.”

Dr Kityo explained that the planned facility will provide treatment but also enable advanced research.

“This infrastructure will allow us to do gene therapy for HIV and SCD. We have people with brains who can do research and we can develop our own products that are cost friendly and can fit our resource envelope,” she added.

A multi-disease solution

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While the HIV cure ambition is gaining attention, the BMT facility is planned to mainly address other critical conditions such as sickle cell disease, leukaemia, and lymphoma.

Dr Kityo noted that Uganda records about 20,000 children born with sickle cell disease each year, with up to 80 percent dying before the age of five due to limited access to diagnosis and care.

The centre will introduce curative treatment options that are currently unavailable in Uganda, reducing the need for patients to travel abroad at great cost.

The project has already secured $1.35 million, but requires an additional $4 million to become fully operational. Pearl Bank has committed Shs 200 million towards the initiative, positioning itself as a key financial partner.