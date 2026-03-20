MC Kats gloats after bagging continental award nomination with Trevor Noah, IK

In the category, MC Kats is competing against internationally recognised names, including South African comedian and global star Trevor Noah and Nigeria’s celebrated host IK Osakioduwa.

Ugandan media personality Edwin Katamba, better known as MC Kats, is celebrating his nomination at the Africa Golden Awards, where he finds himself listed alongside some of the continent’s biggest entertainment figures.

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The MC shared the news on his social media platforms, taking a swipe at critics that have undermined him for long.

“Uganda failed to appreciate me but the world was watching. Now on same nominations with Trevor Noah… pick a leg who I am for now, globe baby,” he wrote.

Continental recognition at last

The Africa Golden Awards celebrate individuals and organisations driving Africa’s growth across sectors such as entertainment, innovation, entrepreneurship and humanitarian work. The awards aim to spotlight excellence and resilience, honouring those shaping the continent’s future.

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MC Kats was nominated in the Top African MC of the Year category, placing him among elite companies on the continental stage.

MC Kats nomination

Standing shoulder to shoulder with Africa’s finest

In the same category, MC Kats is competing against internationally recognised names, including South African comedian and global star Trevor Noah and Nigeria’s celebrated host IK Osakioduwa.

The list also features prominent figures such as Kenya’s MC Gogo and Amina Abdi, Tanzania’s MC Baruti and MC Big Chris, Ghana’s Sika Osei, South Africa’s Maps Maponyane, and Zambia’s Ken Dumbo.

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