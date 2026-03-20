Uganda Law Society condemns judge who forced lawyer to kneel in court

The judge reportedly ordered lawyer Marshall Abubakar, who was representing an activist, to kneel during a tense courtroom exchange.

The Uganda Law Society (ULS) has condemned in strong terms a judge in Nigeria who allegedly ordered a lawyer to kneel during court proceedings.

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The ULS described the act as humiliating and a violation of the rule of law.

ULS President Isaac K. Ssemakadde in a statement, expressed solidarity with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) following the incident involving Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The judge reportedly ordered lawyer Marshall Abubakar, who was representing activist Omoyele Sowore, to kneel during a tense courtroom exchange.

The directive sparked immediate outrage among lawyers present in court, with some intervening to stop the situation from escalating.

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Reports indicate that the order followed a disagreement over the lawyer’s tone, but many legal practitioners argued that such punishment has no basis in law.

The Nigerian Bar Association came out to condemn the judge’s actions, stating that no judge has the authority to compel a legal practitioner to kneel in court.

The NBA described the incident as “outside the bounds of law” and an attack on the dignity of the legal profession.

In its statement, the ULS echoed this position, stating, “No judge possesses the lawful power to order a legal practitioner to kneel.”

The society added that the directive was not discipline but humiliation, and warned that such conduct undermines due process and weakens public confidence in the judiciary.

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Ssemakadde also argued that the incident reflects a broader problem across some African judicial systems, where excessive emphasis on courtroom decorum can lead to abuse of authority.

He warned that forcing lawyers into acts of submission creates fear and discourages independent advocacy.

The ULS linked the issue to its own experience in Uganda, where Ssemakadde said he had faced legal challenges for criticising judicial conduct.

He revealed that he was convicted in absentia for “scandalising the judiciary” after refusing to kneel and apologise to the Chief Justice.

To address the growing concerns, the ULS proposed reforms including mandatory courtroom recordings, stronger judicial ethics training, and independent disciplinary bodies to handle complaints against judges.

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