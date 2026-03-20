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Ugandan lawyers reject Shs 5Billion from President Museveni, cut ties with State House 

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 08:42 - 20 March 2026
President Yoweri Museveni
ULS president and senior counsel Isaac Ssemakadde announced that the Society will neither pursue nor accept the pledge which was originally promised for construction of the ULS House in Kololo, nor any comparable offers from the President or the ruling National Resistance Movement
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Lawyers under the Uganda Law Society (ULS) have turned down a Shs 5 billion pledge from President Yoweri Museveni and ordered an immediate halt to any financial dealings with the Executive, citing the need to protect the association’s autonomy.

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ULS president and senior counsel Isaac Ssemakadde announced that the Society will neither pursue nor accept the 2018 pledge which was originally promised for construction of the ULS House in Kololo, nor any comparable offers from the President or the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM). 

The directive cancels prior authorisations for officials to follow up on the funds, effectively closing that chapter.

Ssemakadde described the outstanding pledge as incompatible with the Society’s principles and said reliance on such inducements risks compromising the Bar’s independence. 

“The Uganda Law Society will no longer solicit, negotiate, or accept material or financial support from the President,” he stated

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ULS President Isaac Ssemakadde

The ULS criticised what it called a pattern of dependence on Executive largesse, arguing that financial reliance weakens its constitutional role to defend the rule of law and hold leaders accountable. 

Ssemakadde emphasized that financial independence is essential for effective advocacy and oversight.

Even without the stalled presidential pledge, the Society says the ULS House is nearing completion thanks to member contributions and internal fundraising, illustrating the profession’s resilience. Going forward, the ULS will prioritize strengthening internal revenue mechanisms and pursuing reforms to ensure long-term financial sustainability.

Requests for comment from State House went unanswered; calls to President Museveni’s press secretary Sandor Walusimbi and deputy Faruk Kirunda were not returned by press time.

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