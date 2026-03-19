Uganda's upcoming bone marrow transplant clinic gives hope to 20000 children born with Sickle Cell Disease

Katikiro of Charles Peter Mayiga (C), Julius Kakeeto, Managing Director, Pearl Bank (L), Dr. Cissy Kityo (2nd L), Executive Director, JCRC, joined by officials from Rotary Uganda, and JCRC during a courtesy visit to the Katikkiro of Buganda.

Katikiro of Charles Peter Mayiga (C), Julius Kakeeto, Managing Director, Pearl Bank (L), Dr. Cissy Kityo (2nd L), Executive Director, JCRC, joined by officials from Rotary Uganda, and JCRC during a courtesy visit to the Katikkiro of Buganda.

The planned construction of the country’s first Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) facility in Lubowa, officials say, could provide a major breakthrough in specialised healthcare, with the potential to save lives and provide a permanent cure for patients who have long relied on limited treatment options.

A new multi-million dollar medical initiative is set to transform Uganda’s fight against Sickle Cell Disease (SCD), offering a long-awaited lifeline to thousands of families affected by the condition.

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The planned construction of the country’s first Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) facility in Lubowa, officials say, could provide a major breakthrough in specialised healthcare, with the potential to save lives and provide a permanent cure for patients who have long relied on limited treatment options.

The project, spearheaded by the Joint Clinical Research Centre (JCRC) in partnership with Rotary Uganda and Pearl Bank, has already attracted attention from both the medical community and national leaders.

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga, commended the collaboration, describing it as a timely intervention that will strengthen Uganda’s healthcare system and reduce reliance on treatment abroad.

Speaking at the fundraising drive, JCRC Executive Director Dr Cissy Kityo Mutuluuza painted a picture of the burden of Sickle Cell Disease in Uganda.

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“While we are known for HIV, SCD remains a problem. Uganda ranks the fourth highest prevalence country in Sub-Saharan Africa,” she said.

She further noted that Africa carries 75 percent of the global burden of the disease, making it a critical public health issue.

Dr Kityo revealed that Uganda registers about 20,000 new SCD cases every year, but the majority of these children do not survive.

“Eighty percent of these die before the age of five because they are not diagnosed and if they are, they have no access to care and cure,” she explained.

Although JCRC already runs a specialised SCD clinic offering advanced treatment, including therapies that replace defective cells, these are not curative.

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“Bone marrow transplants have been there for 40 years, but Uganda does not have a facility where we can offer a cure. That is why we are here,” she said.

The proposed BMT facility is expected to change that reality. Once completed, it will not only provide curative treatment for SCD but also address other serious conditions such as leukaemia, lymphoma, and genetic blood disorders.

Dr Kityo added that the centre will also open doors for advanced medical research.

“This infrastructure will allow us to do gene therapy for HIV and SCD. We have people with brains who can do research and we can develop our own products that are cost-friendly and can fit our resource envelope,” she said.

The project has already secured $1.35 million for construction, but an additional $4 million is needed to make the facility fully operational.

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Pearl Bank steps in

It is here that Pearl Bank has stepped in as a key financial partner, committing Shs 200 million to support the initiative.

Pearl Bank Managing Director Julius Kakeeto described the contribution as both a social and strategic investment.

“Our support for the JCRC BMT Centre directly strengthens the Science, Technology and Innovation pillar by advancing medical research, expanding specialised healthcare infrastructure, and building local capacity in highly specialised medical procedures,” he said.

Kakeeto added that the investment aligns with Uganda’s broader development goals.

“By providing access to life-saving treatments, the BMT Centre will significantly improve public health outcomes, especially for vulnerable populations. Localising these services will also reduce the financial burden on both patients and the national healthcare system,” he said.

Rotary Uganda has also taken a leading role in mobilising resources, with district leaders rallying both local and international support.

An online donation platform is being set up to allow individuals to contribute through mobile money, bank transfers, and card payments.