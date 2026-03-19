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Kabaka Mutebi directs youths on proper use of Tiktok in Eid message

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 08:02 - 19 March 2026
Kabaka Rionald Muwenda Mutebi
Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has urged young people to use TikTok responsibly by sharing useful information and avoiding content that insults others. 
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Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has urged young people to use TikTok responsibly by sharing useful information and avoiding content that insults others. 

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The appeal was made in the king’s Eid al-Fitr message issued on March 17, 2026.

The Monarch noted that many youths have embraced the social media platform which could serve as a powerful tool for education and development if used well.

“Many of our people, especially the youths have embraced the social media platform called Tiltok.  We think that a platform like this can be useful in delivering news and information to our people,” he said.

“Our appeal to the youths however, is that they should use the platform to get genuine information and to talk about developmental matters such as spreading knowledge on religion, modern agriculture, education and health; rather than exposing and insulting other people,” the Kabaka said.”

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In his broader Eid message, Kabaka Mutebi thanked Allah for enabling Muslims to complete the fasting period and reach the day of celebration. He said fasting builds discipline, strengthens faith and promotes good character.

He urged citizens to uphold the values learnt during Ramadan by supporting one another, especially the vulnerable, and maintaining unity within communities. The Kabaka also called on leaders at all levels to prioritise service, justice and the welfare of the people.

Parents were advised to guide their children with strong moral values and ensure they receive proper religious and formal education. The King further reminded his subjects to respect the Kingdom and uphold discipline, dignity and unity.

He concluded by wishing all Muslims a peaceful and joyful Eid al-Fitr.

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