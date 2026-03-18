LIST: IGG gives 202 officials 2 weeks to refund stolen government cash

The IGG has given more than 200 officials until March 31, 2026 to refund billions of shillings owed to the State or face prosecution.

The Inspector General of Government, Aisha Naluzze Batala, has given more than 200 government officials two weeks to refund about Shs2.3 billion owed to the State or face prosecution.

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The directive, issued by the Inspectorate of Government on March 16, 2026, orders the listed officials to appear before the anti-corruption body and reconcile their accounts before March 31, 2026.

According to the notice, the officials allegedly retained public funds meant for government work, leading to financial loss to the State.

The IGG warned the officials that failure to respond within the set period could trigger criminal charges.

“The Inspectorate of Government reminds all public officers who have defaulted on the payment of funds owed to the government to do so to avoid prosecution,” the directive states.

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It adds that all listed officers must report to the Inspectorate by March 31, 2026 to reconcile their balances or face enforcement action.

Among the officials cited is Pius Wakabi Kasajja, a former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF), who reportedly owes about Shs205 million.

Others named include Lewis Paul Ayesiga, an accounts assistant in the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, with an outstanding balance of about Shs164 million, and Joel Musisi, a former chief administrative officer for Kaabong and Kitgum districts, who allegedly owes Shs155 million.

The list also includes Steven Turyamureeba, an internal auditor at MAAIF, who reportedly owes close to Shs96 million, and lawyer Francis Harimwomugasho of Ahamark Advocates, with an outstanding balance of about Shs48 million.

Other public officials cited include procurement officers, engineers, teachers, and district administrators from several districts across the country.

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The Inspectorate says the notice represents a final opportunity for the officials to settle the money before stronger legal action begins.

“This is the final reminder to allow the affected public officers to be heard in compliance with the principles of natural justice,” the directive states.

Officials who ignore the order risk charges related to disobedience of lawful orders and abuse of office.

The Inspectorate of Government, established under the Constitution, investigates corruption, abuse of office and misuse of public resources in government institutions.

The directive forms part of ongoing efforts to recover public funds lost through fraud and misuse.

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Uganda loses nearly Shs10 trillion every year through corruption schemes, according to government estimates.