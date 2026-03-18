Dean Saava relocates to UK after court fines, loss of TV10 equipment

Dean Saava Lubowa, the proprietor of TV10 – Gano Mazima, has reportedly relocated to the United Kingdom after being convicted for illegal broadcasting in Uganda, fined by court and losing his studio equipment to government seizure.

Dean Saava Lubowa, the proprietor of the online broadcasting platform TV10 – Gano Mazima, has reportedly relocated to the United Kingdom following legal troubles in Uganda over illegal broadcasting.

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In a post shared on March 18, 2026, the platform announced the development to its followers.

“Breaking News Dean Lubowa Saava has officially relocated to UK 🇬🇧 after finding out that he can’t afford to do his business anymore in Uganda,” TV10 – Gano Mazima wrote on its social media page.

The development comes months after Saava faced prosecution over violations of the Uganda Communications Act, Cap 103.

The case was handled at the Standards, Utilities and Wildlife Court in Makindye. Investigations by the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) found that since November 2018, Saava had installed and operated broadcasting equipment without a licence issued by the regulator.

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UCC charged him in October 2025 with unlawful broadcasting.

The Commission also said the platform aired content that breached the Minimum Broadcasting Standards. According to UCC, it received complaints accusing the platform of defamation and of using its broadcasts to blackmail and intimidate public officials.

Despite a directive ordering him to stop operations and regularise his status, Saava continued broadcasting.

Authorities later carried out an enforcement operation at his premises in Lungujja, Kyobe Zone in Rubaga Division, Kampala. Security officers arrested him and seized broadcasting equipment from the studio.

In court, Saava admitted installing and operating online television broadcasting equipment without a licence. He also admitted broadcasting without authorisation and disobeying lawful orders issued by UCC.

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Chief Magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu convicted him and imposed several fines. On the first count, the court fined him Shs3 million or one year in prison. On the second count, he was fined Shs500,000 or one year in prison. On the third count, he was fined Shs500,000 or six months in prison, or both.

The court also ordered the forfeiture of 45 pieces of equipment seized from his studio. UCC said the equipment would be disposed of in line with the law.

The Commission warned that the case sends a strong message to illegal broadcasters and those who misuse communication platforms.